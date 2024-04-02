Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.