Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
Ambev Stock Down 2.6 %
ABEV stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ambev
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.