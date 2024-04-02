Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.8%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.38 and last traded at $179.51. 9,738,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 43,478,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

