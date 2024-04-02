Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.00

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.08), with a volume of 45317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.09).

Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £129.92 million, a PE ratio of -296.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.82.

About Amati AIM VCT

(Get Free Report)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.