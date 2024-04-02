Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altimmune traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 509,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,962,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

