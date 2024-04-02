Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altimmune traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 509,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,962,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Altimmune Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- Stock Average Calculator
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.