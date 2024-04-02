Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $159.54. 2,117,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41. The company has a market cap of $296.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

