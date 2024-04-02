Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 30,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. 10,031,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,943,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.