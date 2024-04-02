Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $280.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.27), with a volume of 1122916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.50 ($4.36).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 339.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £9,968 ($12,513.18). In related news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,513.74 ($19,474.94). Also, insider Simon Davis bought 2,800 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968 ($12,513.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,174. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.