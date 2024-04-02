AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AB opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

