Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. 165,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,751. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

