Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BIRD. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRD
Allbirds Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allbirds
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.