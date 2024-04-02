Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $90.82 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $90.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00072291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00026775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,082,297,092 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

