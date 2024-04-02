Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 11,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 3,260,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,698. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.