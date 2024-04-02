Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

AKTS stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.71. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Akoustis Technologies

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CFO Kenneth Boller purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Further Reading

