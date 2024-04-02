Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ AKRO opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.37. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
