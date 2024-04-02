Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 22,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,917. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $859.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

