Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE APD traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,856. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

