Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.650–0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.5 million-$51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.5 million. Air Industries Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

