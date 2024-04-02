Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.43

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 13231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aimia from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
