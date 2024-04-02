Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 1994955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).
Agronomics Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.74. The stock has a market cap of £83.83 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62.
About Agronomics
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.