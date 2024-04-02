Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 1994955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.74. The stock has a market cap of £83.83 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

