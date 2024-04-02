Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Agora Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Agora has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Agora Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

