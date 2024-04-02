AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.83.

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.35. 26,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.50. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$73,440.00. In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

