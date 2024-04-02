AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP boosted its position in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.18. 203,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.