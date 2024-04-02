Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.