AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWINW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. AERWINS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,251,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

