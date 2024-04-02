AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 751,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AECOM Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ACM traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. 79,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

