Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $15,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,204 shares in the company, valued at $530,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $14,999.80.

On Thursday, February 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $15,547.40.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.80. 101,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,299. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

