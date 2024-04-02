Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $502.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.18. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

