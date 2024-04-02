Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 110.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

