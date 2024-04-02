Achain Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $327,654.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001891 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

