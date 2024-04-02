Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0017

Achain (ACT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $317,056.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001893 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.