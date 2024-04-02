AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 499,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.83. 2,653,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.