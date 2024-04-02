862 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.30. 2,493,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

