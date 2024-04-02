6,151 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.97. 55,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,229. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $84.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.