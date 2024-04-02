6,151 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.97. 55,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,229. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $84.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.