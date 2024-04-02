5,890 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,142,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

