5,406 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 903,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,655. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

