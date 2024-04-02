4,750 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insulet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 352,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.31. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

