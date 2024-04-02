442 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $608.50. The stock had a trading volume of 378,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.09. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,065,913 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

