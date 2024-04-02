39,519 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 128,497 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after buying an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 54.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

