2,535 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,338 shares of company stock worth $6,613,024. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

