24,805 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $286.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

