198 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $180,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,205.04. 128,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,596. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $714.98 and a one year high of $1,238.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,012.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

