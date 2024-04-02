162,849 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 499,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.