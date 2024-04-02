1,514 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. 257,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $108.86 and a 1-year high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.