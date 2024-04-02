1,401 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.7 %

Snowflake stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.13. 1,386,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,855. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

