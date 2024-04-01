Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 6.7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.81. 253,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 567,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $680.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $428,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

