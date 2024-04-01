Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 6.7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.81. 253,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 567,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Zymeworks Stock Down 8.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $680.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.16.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.