ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ZK International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of ZK International Group worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.