Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.24. 1,583,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
