Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 4,973 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 1.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. 190,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

