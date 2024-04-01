Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 39,075 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.58% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JOET stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.