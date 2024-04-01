Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

